Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 20,170 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6,723.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.47. 326,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.92 and a 200 day moving average of $349.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

