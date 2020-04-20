Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 11,256 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

