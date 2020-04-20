Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

