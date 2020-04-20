Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.25. 2,044,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

