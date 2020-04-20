Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 4,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

