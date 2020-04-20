Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,345 ($30.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585.38 ($34.01).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,988 ($26.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,924.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,348.34. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

