ASM International (ASMIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. ASM International has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $443.51 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.63. ASM International has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $135.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

