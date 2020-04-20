Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT stock opened at GBX 1,820.50 ($23.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,862.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,268.52.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.