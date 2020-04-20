Argentum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

