Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

