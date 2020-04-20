Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 5.2% in March

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 615,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.04. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

