Apexium Financial LP Sells 533 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,214,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

