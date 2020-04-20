Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 898.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 528,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.70. 38,139,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

