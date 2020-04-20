Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.77. 38,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

