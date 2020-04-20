Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.