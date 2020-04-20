Apexium Financial LP Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.35. 77,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average is $189.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

