Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Short Interest Up 5.2% in March

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

APY stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apergy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

