Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,066.88 ($27.19).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,390.60 ($18.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,447.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,866.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

