Analyzing T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) & United Technologies (NASDAQ:RTX)

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) and United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of United Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for T.A.T. Technologies and United Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.A.T. Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A United Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

United Technologies has a consensus price target of $71.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given United Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Technologies is more favorable than T.A.T. Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.A.T. Technologies 0.79% 1.04% 0.78% United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T.A.T. Technologies and United Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.A.T. Technologies $102.03 million 0.33 $810,000.00 N/A N/A United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.74 $5.54 billion $8.26 8.00

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than T.A.T. Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

T.A.T. Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Technologies beats T.A.T. Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

United Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services. The company also provides building systems, including cooling, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, fire, flame, gas, smoke detection, portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, intruder alarms, access control systems, video surveillance, and building control systems; and building services, such as audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. In addition, it supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. Additionally, the company offers electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; precision targeting; electronic warfare and range systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and simulation and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. It provides its services through sales representatives, building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and through joint ventures, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, and dealers. United Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

