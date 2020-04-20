Analyzing Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and DEMANT A S/ADR (NASDAQ:WILYY)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and DEMANT A S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 5.97 -$19.39 million N/A N/A DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 2.60 $219.15 million $0.45 26.38

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and DEMANT A S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -1,373.30% -77.71% -45.98% DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Therapeutics and DEMANT A S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A DEMANT A S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Precision Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

