Analyzing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 9.18 $7.21 million $1.20 22.60 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 8.05 $279.91 million $0.80 12.83

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34% Lexington Realty Trust 85.87% 19.89% 9.19%

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

