Analyzing BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 11 0 0 2.00 3D Systems 4 1 2 0 1.71

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $6.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.71%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -14.61% 0.43% 0.28% 3D Systems -11.11% -9.91% -6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and 3D Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $1.04 billion 2.28 -$152.00 million $0.02 213.50 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.41 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -19.10

3D Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackBerry beats 3D Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

