Analysts Set Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$44.14

Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.89. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

