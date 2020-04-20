Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

