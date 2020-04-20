Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 37,090,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.77. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.