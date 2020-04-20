Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.32. 1,206,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

