American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,546. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.