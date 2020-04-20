Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

NYSE TGT traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

