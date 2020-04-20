Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $127.39. 2,405,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,256. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

