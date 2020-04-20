Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 991 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.61. 2,125,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

