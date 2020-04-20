Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,263.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $869.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

