Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.01 on Monday, hitting $1,268.99. 1,019,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,667. The stock has a market cap of $869.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

