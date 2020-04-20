Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,557.05.

GOOG stock traded down $16.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,266.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.