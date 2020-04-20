Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $9.38 on Monday, hitting $1,273.87. 878,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.23. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

