Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 643,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,101. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

