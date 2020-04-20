Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.14. 14,529,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The firm has a market cap of $548.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

