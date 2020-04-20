Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,926,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

