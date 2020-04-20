Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIXA. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.85 ($11.45).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.48 ($11.03) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.98.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

