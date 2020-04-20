AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $62,824.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Gatecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

