AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.42

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 188828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOS shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85. The company has a market cap of $304.80 million and a P/E ratio of 32.84.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

