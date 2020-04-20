Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.82 ($9.09).

Shares of AF opened at €4.75 ($5.52) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.70.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

