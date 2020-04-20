Aigang Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $4,612.08 and $8.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04517033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010056 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

