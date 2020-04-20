AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,466,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.67 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $73.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

