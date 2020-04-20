AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

