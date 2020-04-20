Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 11,576,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $683.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

