Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

