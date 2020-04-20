Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.