Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $673,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $193.56. 52,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

