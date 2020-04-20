Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $644,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,126. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

