Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $559,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK traded down $5.19 on Monday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 613,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,356. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.88.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

